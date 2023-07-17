Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 17,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 133,645 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,421,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 156,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

