Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1,409.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.60. 202,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,227. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

