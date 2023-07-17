Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.