Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 504.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

