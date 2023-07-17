Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

