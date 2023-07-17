Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.3 %

WNC stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $461,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

