Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 490.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. 20,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,277. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,037,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 517,338 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

