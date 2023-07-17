Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 12,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 1,001,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,165. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after buying an additional 9,338,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 255.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $40,843,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

