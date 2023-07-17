Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.22.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $352.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
