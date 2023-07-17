Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $352.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

