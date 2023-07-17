Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $356.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

