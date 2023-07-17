Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Up 38.1% in June

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 722,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,861,260.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,777,546 shares of company stock valued at $33,551,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 550.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 365,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 309,198 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of VERX opened at $18.85 on Monday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.