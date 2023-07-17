Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.84 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Velas has a total market cap of $30.84 million and approximately $686,677.89 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,475,276,013 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

