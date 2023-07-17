Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.00. 761,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,863. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

