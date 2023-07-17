Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 20.8% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 172,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.83 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

