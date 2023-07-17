Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $68.21. 19,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,299. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,778,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

