Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $68.21. 19,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,299. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
