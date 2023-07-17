Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

