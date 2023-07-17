Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $224.32. 836,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

