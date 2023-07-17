Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.