Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $206.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

