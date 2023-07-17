Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $58,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10,371.4% in the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VUG stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,058. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

