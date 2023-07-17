Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.02. 438,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

