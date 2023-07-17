Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VDE opened at $113.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

