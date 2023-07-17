Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Raised by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,718,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,972,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 107,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $111.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

