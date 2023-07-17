Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $377.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

