Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,312 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

