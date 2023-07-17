Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 33,208 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,208 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.