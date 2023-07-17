Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $543.48 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $267.74 and a 52-week high of $562.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.