Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,869 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $61.95 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.