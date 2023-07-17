Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,294 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 115.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $168.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

