Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,971 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $143.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

