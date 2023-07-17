Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,058 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,677,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $208.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

