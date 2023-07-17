Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.91.

PANW stock opened at $241.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.31. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

