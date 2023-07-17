Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.40.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

