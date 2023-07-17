Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 261.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

