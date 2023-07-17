Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100,832 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

