Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $16.89 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $286.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $909.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

