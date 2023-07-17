Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,312 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

