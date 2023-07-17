Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $16.36 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

