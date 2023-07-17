Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

