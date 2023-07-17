Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 113,684 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

