Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $336.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.33 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

