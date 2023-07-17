Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

