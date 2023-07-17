Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Down 34.9% in June

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Utah Medical Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

In other news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

