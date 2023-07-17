Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USNZY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

