Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 3.25%.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 4.7 %

UUU traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.63. 174,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,788. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.