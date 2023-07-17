Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $40.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.35.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,208,474. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

