United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.69.

URI stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $447.45. 97,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.66 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

