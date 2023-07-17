United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Health Products Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS UEEC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,135. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

United Health Products Company Profile

Featured Articles

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

