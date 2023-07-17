United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
United Health Products Trading Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS UEEC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,135. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
United Health Products Company Profile
