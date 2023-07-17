United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,230,658 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 11.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.22% of United Airlines worth $176,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,795,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,788,000 after buying an additional 680,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 842,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $57.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

