Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.38 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $132.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.86 or 0.00019361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00304243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.0653424 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 733 active market(s) with $82,179,946.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

